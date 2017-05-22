ODF: Warm temps drying out spring vegetation

Medford, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Forestry said this spring’s abundance of grass and brush is beginning to dry out, raising the risk for wildfires.
Officials with ODF’s Southwest Oregon District said this year’s above average rainfall led to a lower wildfire risk in April. But with hot temperatures headed our way, the increase in rain-boosted vegetation is beginning to dehydrate enough to raise the risk of wildfires.
Many property owners in southern Oregon are working hard to get rid of excess yard debris, and ODF is urging caution when burning that debris.
“Last year’s wildfires once again highlighted how important it is for homeowners to prepare their homes to survive a wildfire,” said Assistant District Forester Lee Winslow. “However, warmer temperatures and curing grasses often increase the risk of burn piles escaping.”
ODF added debris burning is the number one human cause of wildfires.
Officials offered the following tips to help prevent a debris burn from spreading:
- Seek alternatives to burning, such as chipping or recycling the debris.
- If you decide to burn the material, call your structural fire department to see if a burning permit is required.
- Call your county’s air quality office to find out whether debris burning is allowed that day. The number in Jackson County is (541) 776-7007; in Josephine County call (541) 476-9663.
- Know the weather forecast and avoid burning on dry, windy days.
- Construct the burn pile in an isolated area so the flames will not spread to adjacent vegetation. Make sure there are no overhanging branches or powerlines above the pile.
- Dig or scrape down to mineral soil to form a fire line around the burn pile.
- Keep the burn pile small. A small pile is easier to control than a large one. A small pile of 4×4 feet is recommended. You can add additional debris as existing material is consumed.
- Have a shovel and water at the burn pile site. If the site can be reached with a garden hose, make sure the hose extends at least 25 feet beyond the pile’s location.
- Never use gasoline or other accelerants to start or increase your open fire. Every year, 10 to 15 percent of all burn injuries treated at the Oregon Burn Center in Portland are the result of backyard debris burning.
- Burn only yard debris. State regulations prohibit the open burning of any material that creates dense smoke or noxious odors.
- Stay with the fire until it is completely out. Monitoring a debris burn continually from start to finish is required by state law to ensure that any escaped sparks or embers can be extinguished quickly. Check and recheck your burn pile to guarantee it is dead out.
ODF is also urging homeowners to clear potentially flammable vegetation and materials from around their house to create a “defensible space.”