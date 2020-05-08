ODF warns of wildfire dangers going into the weekend

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – As the weather heats up this weekend, the Oregon Department of Forestry is saying this May’s climate is looking more like a typical July.
The department is keeping an eye on the unusually dry conditions of 2020, with the number of fire on ODF-protected lands already doubling compared to this same time last year.
Because of this, ODF is reminding Oregonians to be careful outdoors. Firefighters have already been busy putting out a number of fires.
In Gasquet, for example, local firefighters put out a brush fire. It started as a controlled burn that got out of control. No word on how many acres were burned.
In addition, the Illinois Valley Fire District put out a large slash pile Thursday about a mile south of O’Brien. Flames were seen about 100 feet in the air. It burned close to an acre in size.
Medford Fire-Rescue also had to deal with two fires along the Bear Creek Greenway earlier this week.
For more information on how to prevent wildfires, visit the websites for Keep Oregon Green at www.keeporegongreen.org, and the Oregon Department of Forestry at www.oregon.gov/odf.