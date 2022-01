OREGON — If you’ve gone hunting recently – the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife wants to remind you to report your hunt.

ODFW says every hunter who purchased a deer, elk, cougar, bear, pronghorn, or turkey tag needs to report.

It says you must complete a survey for the tag you purchased, even if you didn’t hunt or weren’t successful.

The deadlines are January 31st and April 15th.

You can report your hunt online at myodfw.com.