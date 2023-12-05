ODOT gets $19 million for winter maintenance

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Tina Kotek, along with Senate President Rob Wagner and House Speaker Dan Rayfield are announcing more funding for ODOT.

On Monday, the three released a joint statement saying they’re committing $19 million to help restore funding for ODOT winter services, due to shortfalls in the state highway fund inflation and limitations on funds.

ODOT began implementing significant service reductions within maintenance and operations.

The funding committed will help prevent unsafe conditions for Oregonians using state roads and allow staff to better maintain their level of service during peak winter events.

