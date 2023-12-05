Grants Pass Magical Murals on display now

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass is getting ready for the holidays. The annual Magical Murals are on display.

Every year Grants Pass decks the halls of their downtown area to welcome in the holiday spirit.

You can find 20 murals made by local artists with glowing lights. Some of them even have speakers that play music.

Maps of the murals locations are available either online or at the Grants Pass Chamber of Commerce.

These art pieces will be on display until just January 2nd.

