Beekman House Museum tours available now

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – Victorian Christmas tours are ongoing right now at the Beekman House Museum off California street.

Historic Jacksonville brings visitors back in time to learn about how the Victorian celebrated the holidays.

That includes Mrs. Beekman sugar cookies, singing carols and maybe even stealing a kiss under a mistletoe.

Tour tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids. The tours run every weekend through December 17.

Reservations are required at HistoricJacksonville.org

