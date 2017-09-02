ODOT promotes new campaign with friendly competition

The Oregon Department of Transportation launched a campaign today to promote safe driving practices and attempt to reduce distracted driving by having Oregonians play a little game.
Partnering with the company LifeSaver, ODOT has taken a new approach to promote healthy driving in the form of an app that you can download for free on your phone.
The concept involves groups of Oregonians competing together against other groups to see who can stay off their phones the longest. The LifeSaver app is able to block your phone while you’re driving and every time you successfully drive without opening your phone, points are earned for your team.
“I think its not to wag a finger but it is kind of a way to have fun and to help train individuals to keep the phone off while you drive,” said Gary Leaming, public information officer of ODOT.
Organizations, schools, parents and friends can all create groups to compete against others and create individual incentives to participate. For the end of each month however, ODOT will place participating members of top-scoring teams into a drawing to receive a reward.
For more information about ODOT’s campaign or to see the leader-boards, click here.
For more information about LifeSaver and what the app can do, click here.