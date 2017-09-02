Naylox Fire update

Klamath County, Ore. – A fire burning north of Klamath County was last estimated to at 423 acres and 30% contained.
Klamath County officials said the Naylox Fire started near hay barns on Algoma Road next to Hagelstein Park on August 29.
Firefighters are optimistic they can put a quick stop to the fire.
Oregon Department of Forestry Incident Commander John Pellissier told his crew during a Friday morning briefing, “We might be the only fire in the state right now that started and is going to be put out in a few days, so let’s stay sharp and get it done. From here most of you will go right to another fire.”
All containment lines have been completed and are holding.
While crews fighting the Naylox Fire are confident they can put the fire out soon, there is still work to be done before hot and dry weather moves into the area.
Residents along Algoma Road at the base of Naylox Mountain remain under a Level 1 (get ready) evacuation notice.