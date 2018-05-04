ODOT starts overnight paving of Highway 62

Medford, Ore. — A traffic note for you this weekend, overnight paving on Highway 62 will begin Sunday night.
Paving the highway is the beginning of the end for the projec, that has been two years in the making. The overall goal is to decrease congestion along the road and direct it toward the freeway.
“Sunday night we’re going to start in on the final paving for this project and get everything wrapped up by the end of June for this section. So travelers that have been on Crater Lake highway here between the freeway and Delta Waters and have seen the construction zone for the past couple years, they won’t see that after June,” ODOT official, Gary Leaming said.
If you’re going to be driving in that area, ODOT is asking you to slow down and be cautious of workers on the road.