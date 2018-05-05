Home
Phoenix City Council meets to decide new city manager

PHOENIX, Ore.– The Phoenix City Council hopes to decide tonight who will be it’s next city manager.

The former city manager resigned suddenly in January after only a few months on the job. Today, councilors held a special meeting to interview the three finalists for the position.

An open session for the public was also held this afternoon to allow residents to weigh in on the decision.

“It’s an interesting dynamic, manager to councils,” said Councilor Stuart Warren. “They are not policy makers but they do help the council kind of start making the policy that needs to be made or to change policies or to adjust things so that it helps our community to run better.”

While the council hopes to make a decision tonight, it may not be announced until Monday.

Miles Furuichi

NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.

Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.

