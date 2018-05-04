Free comic book day comes to downtown Medford

Medford, Ore. – Free comic book day is a day Rogue City Comics has been looking forward to ever since they opened. They are already preparing to welcome comic book fans to celebrate.
Rogue City Comics is one of downtown Medford’s newest additions. They only opened their doors about two months ago.
Steven and Jami Ronda have wanted to open a comic book store for a while, and they are excited to share their passion with the Rogue Valley.
Rogue City Comics along with other comic book stores in the U.S. will be offering a specific selection of comic books for fans to choose. Steven Ronda says it will be a tough choice, but no matter what you choose he knows you’ll be satisfied.
“It’s a day where you can give the community a comic book, encourage them to read and get away from electronics and get into superheroes or the different kind of genres that are out,” he said.
Avengers, Doctor Who and Bob’s Burger are just some of the comic books being handed out tomorrow.
To find out which comic book store is near you go to freecomicbookday.com for more details.