ODOT unveils new safety plan for Highway 199

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore.– ODOT is creating a new safety plan for highway 199 as crashes continue to rise on the dangerous highway to the coast.

ODOT’s data shows crashes rose nearly every year from 2014 to 2019.

ODOT said it plans to coordinate with local law enforcement to reduce speeds on the highway.

The agency’s plan highlights 17 areas of the highway where crashes could be reduced.

ODOT’s Matt Noble said, “we had meetings with the residents and the folks who live down there and other people from the area and so it was really about what can we do with the resources we have to improve the road and make it as safe as possible for people.”

The plan has not been adopted by ODOT yet.

If it’s adopted, funding for the projects included in the plan would still need to be approved.