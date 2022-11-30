The Point Pub and Grill expanding to Phoenix, Arizona in 2023

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Point Pub and Grill announced earlier this year, it was opening a second location in Medford.

Now, the company is expanding out of state for the first time.

Nestled in downtown Central Point is the original location of The Point Pub and Grill that opened in 2013.

Years later, the restaurant opened a second location in south Medford and expanded up to Bend.

Now, it’s taking another step, by expanding out of state.

“I think that southern Oregon has been known for some really great businesses that have expanded quickly outside of the state,” head of franchise development Christian Touzet said. “And for us it’s just such a privilege and honor to hopefully be one of those companies some day.”

The Point will be headed to the Southwest, opening it’s first franchised location in Phoenix, Arizona.

In 2019, the company launched it’s franchise program.

It was paused in 2020 due to the pandemic, but resumed this year.

Connor Kotteke, a Chicago native, who recently graduated college, will be the first person to franchise the business.

“Happened to find the franchise of the point,” he said. “We started looking into it and we made a call into Christian and he got everything started for us. And we came out a week later, met everyone, loved what we saw, and now we’re bringing it over to Phoenix.”

Kotteke moved to phoenix just six months ago.

He said he wants to open something he believes the valley of the sun is lacking, a family-friendly pub.

The company is still deciding on the exact Phoenix location.

But, The Point said it will be open in 2023, as the company expands to it’s first highly populated area.

“The Phoenix market and the southern Oregon market are just two different things,” Touzet said. “It will be interesting to see how the model translates to that new market and I think we’re excited to experience that as well.”

The Point is still looking for franchisees.

They said any state is eligible for a franchise.