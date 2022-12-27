ODOT urges driver caution amid winter storm

MEDFORD, Ore. – Travelers in Southwest Oregon should watch for downed branches, trees, power lines, and other road hazards as a storm system moves through the area, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.

ODOT explained strong winds and heavy rain are predicted from the Oregon Coast to the Cascades.

ODOT crews have already responded to several downed branches and trees on highways, including Oregon 46, 99, 199, 238, and 260.

Many county-owned roads have similar hazards, including downed power lines.

Drivers are urged to slow down, stay alert, and give extra time to react to debris on the road.

For the latest road conditions, visit http://www.tripcheck.com.