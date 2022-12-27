Study: mental health emergency department visits up for kids

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Emergency rooms in children’s hospitals are seeing more visits and revisits related to mental health.

A study published Tuesday in the Journal “JAMA Pediatrics” found starting in 2015, mental health visits to pediatric emergency departments increased 8% every year for five years. About 13% of those patients revisited the hospital within six months.

They say the number of mental health visits that led to a revisit remained stable among patients of all ages but pediatric mental health revisits increased 6.3% annually.

Researchers called the analysis “concerning.”

The study used data from more than 200,000 patients from 38 children’s hospitals in the U.S.