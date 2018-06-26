OEM stresses importance of seismic retrofitting

MEDFORD, Ore. — Rogue Valley residents are prepping for a major earthquake with a two-hour course in Medford Tuesday evening.
The Oregon Department of Emergency Management demonstrated to residents why it’s important to have two weeks of food, water, and first aid supplies, but also how to make sure their houses are structurally prepared.
“The less people that emergency services has to deal with that have cared for themselves or are in a better place, that means we can commit those resources to the people and the locations in need,” explained Bill Martin with the Oregon Office of Emergency Management.
Any licensed contractor can perform seismic retrofitting, but it’s important to find one who is experienced with the work.
There is a 40 percent chance a magnitude nine or greater earthquake will happen within the next fifty years.