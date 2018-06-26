Major drug trafficker arrested

YREKA, Calif — A two year investigation led to an arrest of a man that police are calling major drug trafficker.
Gharrett Parker, 33, from Stockton, CA was arrested this past weekend in Yreka, CA.
The investigation was a joint effort with the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement, the FBI and Yreka police all working together to catch Parker.
Police say Parker is one of the biggest heroin dealers MADGE has taken down and hope that his arrest will help the fight against drug abuse here in the Valley.
“That was all heroin that was destined for our community and heroin is one of those drugs that people get physically addicted, they could easily overdose and die…” Lieutenant Mike Budreau said. “So this is a significant arrest.”
Parker was arrested in a motel in Yreka and reportedly had over a pound of meth and heroin with him, police say.
He is now being held in Jackson County Jail and faces multiple federal charges.