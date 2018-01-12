CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – Multiple agencies are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Cave Junction.
Residents nearby the scene said the shooting happened at about 12:30 p.m. on January 12 at or near the Dairy Queen on Redwood Highway.
The person who was shot is reportedly alive and was taken to a nearby hospital.
A perimeter was set up around the scene while numerous agencies investigate, including the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police.
Police are expected to release more information about the shooting in the coming hours. NBC5 will update this story when details become available.