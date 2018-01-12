Rogue Karting opens up in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Residents of Medford can once again hit the track after a new go-kart facility announced they’re opening in the city.
Go Kart Hero, a 30,000 square foot facility, closed permanently in early 2016. But now, Rogue Karting is announcing they’re bringing go-kart racing back to Medford.
Rogue Karting’s building is 70,000 square feet, over twice that of the old Go Kart Hero facility. The 50,000 square foot track makes it the largest indoor kart track from Seattle to Sacramento, according to Tony Workman, Rogue Karting’s general manager.
Racers will be able to put the pedal to the metal and achieve speeds of over 40 miles-per-hour in Sodicarts. That may not seem like much to some, but when you’re mere inches off the ground, it can be exhilarating.
The new track is located at 2065 Lars Way in Medford. The facility includes part and meeting rooms, big screen TVs, a pro shop and a café.
Drivers must be 5-feet tall to race.