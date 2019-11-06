Officer-involved shooting reported in Mt. Shasta

MT. SHASTA, Calif. – A man was hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting in northern California.
Police said on the morning of November 5, a man in the town of Mt. Shasta called 9-1-1 to report his adult son was armed with two large knives and acting strangely.
When Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene on Douglas Lane, they found the man standing in the road wielding the knives.
Investigators said they tried to de-escalate the situation, but the man attacked. In response, the deputies shot the man. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.
No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.
The Yreka Police Department is in charge of the criminal investigation.
No other details about the shooting were released.