Officials hold press event in wake of massive cocaine bust

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (WCAU) – We are learning more about the massive cocaine seizure in Philadelphia that was the largest of its kind in the history of Customs and Border Protection.
Friday morning, leaders from several agencies answered questions about the seizure and showed off some of the cocaine they confiscated.
The drugs on display were just one-quarter of the total—more than 17 tons, worth an estimated $1 billion in street value.
CBP said if the bricks were laid end to end, they would cover two-and-a-half miles.
Investigators would not provide many details due to the ongoing nature of the case.
We do know six people have been arrested. None of them are American.
U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania William M. McSwain said, “And to those aboard the ship, who were onboard the ship and who are now in federal custody, I say this: you thought you could breeze into our port and then leave with enough cocaine to destroy millions of lives without getting caught. You thought you were clever. You were wrong. You underestimated the city. You underestimated our law enforcement capabilities and our commitment to decimating the illegal and immoral drug trade.”
U.S. Drug Czar Jim Carroll said, “What is clear is that under President Trump we will hunt down these drug traffickers, we will stop them from bringing poison anywhere into our country and anywhere into our world. We will bring them to justice. We will let no stone be unturned.”