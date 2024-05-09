OHA launching ‘Fentanyl Aware’ campaign amid rising overdoses

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority is launching a new campaign to bring more awareness to the dangers of fentanyl.

The OHA said overdoses due to fentanyl are continuing to rise and people of all ages are being exposed to the drug, even small children.

Fentanyl has become the leading cause of overdoses in the state and can be found in pills that are sold as a variety of other drugs.

The OHA said they partnered with local county health agencies to design their campaign and hopes it will educate people about how to spot an overdose and how to get help if needed.

OHA’s Jonathan Modie said, “in 2023, at least 70% of the unintentional overdose deaths will be from fentanyl and our experts are saying in general, most opioid overdoses are caused by fentanyl.”

The campaign also aims to educate the public on good Samaritan laws and that there are protections in place if you need to call emergency medical services for someone who has overdosed.

All of the information and resources can be found at fentanylaware.com

