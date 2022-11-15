OHA offering free telehealth appointments for those with COVID-19

Posted by Zack Larsen November 15, 2022

PORTLAND, Ore.  – The Oregon Health Authority has announced a new partnership to offer free telehealth visits, to improve access to COVID-19 therapy.

Starting today, the OHA is offering free telehealth visits statewide for those at increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness.

They’re partnering with “Color Health” to allow anyone, regardless of health insurance status, to be able to make an appointment.

They hope this will allow for better access for those who need treatments for COVID-19.

“This is especially also created to access not only for those who have the internet but also with a phone line. So they can call and get access and they get treatment,” OHA’s Dr. Andrea Lara said.

The OHA says this will  help those in rural communities the most.

The OHA also says people with COVID-19 symptoms or those who test positive should call a health care provider first, before making a telehealth appointment.

Zack Larsen
