OHA to review income eligibility for Medicaid members

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority said will start looking at income eligibility for people on the Oregon Health Plan.

During the COVID-19 public health emergency, the OHA extended coverage for all Medicaid members.

The OHA said 1.5 million Oregonians have coverage through OHP.

Friday marks the final day of the federally enhanced Medicaid coverage.

The OHA said most people will continue to qualify for existing benefits, nut they’ll review eligibility for members by mid 2024.

Oregon will start notifying OHP members next month.

