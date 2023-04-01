“Country Crossings Music Festival” executive heading to federal prison

EUGENE, Ore. – An executive behind the Country Crossings Music Festival is reportedly headed to prison.

She pled guilty last fall to wire fraud and money laundering.

The Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Anne Hankins falsified bank statements to influence the sale of her stake in Willamette Country Music Concerts LLC.

The company ran concerts and festivals in Linn County for years, and then in Jackson County in 2017 and 2018.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said she sent a false statement claiming the company had $1.1 million in its account when it only had $16,000.

The Statesman Journal reported she was sentenced to one year in prison.

