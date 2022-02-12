OHA updates state of COVID-19 in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. –The Oregon Health Authority updated the state of COVID-19 in Oregon Friday afternoon. Fortunately, the latest OHSU forecast shows Oregon has passed the peak of the Omicron surge. But the main topic, was the indoor and school mask mandates lifting on March 31st.

Dr. Peter Graven with OHSU said it’s a light at the end of the tunnel, but people need to follow the mandates until then. He said if the mask mandates were lifted today, hospitalizations would rise back to the Omicron peak level and would remain there much longer. “We are all aligned with keeping the opportunity for consistent in person instruction with low risk for all students across Oregon,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger.

The mask mandate will remain in place in health care settings. Thursday the OHA reported over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases.