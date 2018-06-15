OHSU Patient designs Nike collection

Central Point, Ore. – For 15 years, Nurses and doctors at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital have nominated their patients to create individual shoe and clothing collections with Nike, and one of this year’s designers is local.
But a year ago, Aiden Barber’s future was uncertain.
“Maybe I wouldn’t survive,” he said.
Doctors found a “cavernous malformation” or brain lesion that required surgery.
“It was terrifying, it was the longest day of our lives – my husband and I,” his mom, Sharee Barber said. “I don’t think any parent wants to experience that.”
Fortunately, it was removed and Aiden recovered quickly with his family right by his side.
“He walked in with the attitude that I’m here and I gotta get this done, so I can be a kid again,” she said.
Aiden’s story and recovery inspired his nurses and doctors to nominate him for the Doernbecher Freestyle program.
“She asked me how I would be if I won, and I said I would be excited… and she said I won, and I was so, so excited,” he said.
Through this program, the nine year old and five other Oregon patients have been given the opportunity to use their medical journeys and life experiences to design individual collections.
“It means we get to design and do stuff, and it’s just like doing what a boss does,” he said.
Aiden says his designs are a huge secret, but he’s been loving the time he spends at Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton creating his own shoe and clothing line.
“Like everyone was so impressed, everyone keeps telling me – I’m famous,” he said.
Aiden will finally get to reveal his collection in November, when it is auctioned off. The proceeds of the auction will go to the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.
