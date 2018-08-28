OHSU suspends heart transplant program

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon’s largest hospital has announced it will be suspending their heart transplant program.
Oregon Health and Science University says they made that decision after at least three cardiologists on the transplant team left or announced plans to leave soon.
The suspension means the hospital will not be evaluating new patients, accepting donor hearts, or performing any heart transplant surgeries.
OHSU is the only hospital in the state that performs heart transplants. The suspension will last a minimum of 14 days.