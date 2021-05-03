OIT faculty strike enters second week

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Technical Institute continues to negotiate with a union representing teachers and faculty.
The faculty union at the Oregon Institute of Technology went on strike at the beginning of last week, making it the first public college faculty to ever go on strike in Oregon.
The strike, organized through Oregon Tech – American Association of University Professors (OT-AAUP), said it’s demanding fair wages, secure benefits and a reasonable, clearly defined workload.
“While it’s disappointing some faculty have chosen to walk away from their classes despite a generous offer from Oregon Tech,” the school said in a press release, “the university is prepared to continue operations with minimal disruption to classes or services.”
On the morning of May 3, the union said the strike is still ongoing as a third settlement package is being drafted.
The union said bargaining will continue through the strike until an agreement is reached.