Oklahoma Supreme Court rules Trump rally can continue as normal

TULSA, Okla. (NBC) – The Oklahoma Supreme Court says people attending President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa this weekend will not have to wear a face mask or practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The court ruled that two local residents who filed suit because they have compromised immune systems could not establish that they had a legal right to force the president’s supporters to take precautions.
The Trump campaign says appropriate measures will be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including providing masks, hand sanitizers and doing temperature checks.
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said earlier Friday she will not wear a mask to the rally because she’s routinely tested and it’s not required. But Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, says Trump will “probably be wearing a mask” during the event.