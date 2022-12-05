OLCC issues mandatory recall for marijuana extract products

SALEM, Ore. – A mandatory recall for several marijuana products in Oregon was issued because they could contain pesticides.

The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission said the recall affects multiple products under the brands “Bobsled” and “Quantum Alchemy.”

The OLCC said the recall covers more than 13,000 units sold to consumers.

Investigators are not sure if the potential contamination is isolated or widespread.

The commission said to avoid consuming the following affected products:

Bobsled products

Product Name: Bobsled – Dolato Cured Resin Vape Cartridge | Manufacture Date: 9/12/2022 (Label Id 5368) | Sold starting 10/4/22

| Manufacture Date: 9/12/2022 (Label Id 5368) | Sold starting 10/4/22 Product Name: Bobsled – Larry OG Cured Resin | Manufacture Date: 8/29/2022 (Label Id 5326) | Sold starting 9/15/2022

| Manufacture Date: 8/29/2022 (Label Id 5326) | Sold starting 9/15/2022 Product Name: Bobsled – Larry OG – Dabs Sugar Sauce | Manufacture Date: 8/29/2022 (Label Id 5326) | Sold starting 9/26/2022

| Manufacture Date: 8/29/2022 (Label Id 5326) | Sold starting 9/26/2022 Product Name: Bobsled – Stardawg Cured Resin | Manufacture Date: 9/12/2022 (Label Id 5326) | Sold starting 10/10/2022

| Manufacture Date: 9/12/2022 (Label Id 5326) | Sold starting 10/10/2022 Product Name: Bobsled – Frostbite Cured Resin | Manufacture Date: 6/13/2022 (Label Id 5326) | Sold starting 9/21/2022

| Manufacture Date: 6/13/2022 (Label Id 5326) | Sold starting 9/21/2022 Product Name: Bobsled – Sunburn Cured Resin | Manufacture Date: 6/13/2022 (Label Id 5326) | Sold starting 9/22/2022

| Manufacture Date: 6/13/2022 (Label Id 5326) | Sold starting 9/22/2022 Product Name: Bobsled – Sunburn Sugar Sauce Extract| Manufacture Date: 6/13/2022 (Label Id 5326) | Sold starting 11/23/2022

Quantum Alchemy products

Product Name: RSO Raspberry GMO | Manufacture Date: 11/29/21 (Label Id 5764) | Sold starting 11/28/22

| Manufacture Date: 11/29/21 (Label Id 5764) | Sold starting 11/28/22 Product Name: HTE Distillate R#ntz | Manufacture Date 11/30/21 (Generic Label) | Sold between 12/10/21 and 1/6/22

| Manufacture Date 11/30/21 (Generic Label) | Sold between 12/10/21 and 1/6/22 Product Name: HTE Distillate McR#ntz | Manufacture Date 2/21/22 (Generic Label) | Sold starting 9/23/22

| Manufacture Date 2/21/22 (Generic Label) | Sold starting 9/23/22 Product Name: Cart 1g HTE Distillate Milo | Manufacture Date 2/21/22 (Generic Label) | Sold starting 9/23/22

Photos of many of the recalled products and packaging are contained in the press release found here on the OLCC website product recall page.