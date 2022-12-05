1 fatality reported in Yreka apartment fire

YREKA, Calif. – An apartment fire in Yreka left one person dead.

Firefighters said at about 11 p.m. Sunday, there was a reported structure fire at the Shasta Terrace Apartment complex on West Miner Street.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they entered the burning apartment and pulled out one fire victim.

According to the Yreka City Fire Department, the rest of the building was evacuated and the fire was eventually extinguished.

“We deeply regret to report that there is one confirmed casualty,” YCFD said. “The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification to their family. There have several reports of smoke-related injuries, and those people are being tended to.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.