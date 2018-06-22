OLCC moving to bigger location

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford’s Oregon Liquor Control Commission office is preparing for a big expansion and move into a new office.
The agency says it’s taking over part of the Ashley Furniture location at the Medford Center this fall.
NBC5 News previously told you that Ashley was moving into the old Costco building along with Hobby Lobby this summer.
OLCC will be sharing the space with Oregon State Police.
The larger space will allow them to add 8 new investigators and work with 4 OSP staff members. OSP will also install an evidence locker on site.
“State agencies work better when they work together closely,” said Matthew Van Sickle, Oregon Liquor Control Commission.” And also being co-located, you’re around the same mission. You’re sharing the same goals. And so, it’s a lot easier to share space and also provide better service.”
The OLCC says the local expansion will also help address the needs of Oregon’s booming marijuana industry.
The move is scheduled for this September or October.