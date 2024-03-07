Olsrud Family Community Playground almost finished with repairs

MEDFORD, Ore. – Olsrud Family Community Playground is almost back to its former glory after last year’s fire.

The toddler portion of the playground was burned down in February of 2023.

Medford Police Department previously told NBC5 they believed the fire was caused by arson. As of the latest police update, there have been no arrests in the investigation.

Medford Parks and Recreation director Rich Rosenthal told NBC5 that the repair team is almost done with the new play structure.

After that is completed, the only thing left is to install the rubber tiles covering the concrete ground.

Rosenthal says that section of the popular playground could reopen in just a few weeks.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.