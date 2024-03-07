Olsrud Family Community Playground almost finished with repairs

Posted by Taylar Ansures March 6, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – Olsrud Family Community Playground is almost back to its former glory after last year’s fire.

The toddler portion of the playground was burned down in February of 2023.

Medford Police Department previously told NBC5 they believed the fire was caused by arson. As of the latest police update, there have been no arrests in the investigation.

Medford Parks and Recreation director Rich Rosenthal told NBC5 that the repair team is almost done with the new play structure.

After that is completed, the only thing left is to install the rubber tiles covering the concrete ground.

Rosenthal says that section of the popular playground could reopen in just a few weeks.

Taylar Ansures
Taylar Ansures is a producer and reporter for NBC5 News. Taylar is from Redding, California and went to California State University, Chico. After graduating, she joined KRCR News Channel 7 in Redding as a morning producer. She moved to Southern Oregon in 2022 to be closer to family and became KTVL News 10’s digital producer. Taylar is currently finishing her Master's Degree in Professional Creative Writing through the University of Denver. In her free time, Taylar frequents independent bookstores and explores hiking trails across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
