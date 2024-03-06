Klamath County Commissioner Dave Henslee running for State Senate

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Last month we reported that Klamath County Commissioner Dave Henslee wasn’t seeking reelection this year. It turns out he’s seeking a position in the State Senate.

The former Klamath Falls Police Chief announced Tuesday that he’s running for Senate District 28 seat as a Republican.

It’s currently held by Republican Dennis Linthicum, but he can’t see reelection because he had too many unexcused absences at last year’s session.

Linthicum’s wife Diane, and a fellow political newcomer Kenneth DeCrans are also competing for the seat as Republicans.

