One dead, two hospitalized after Portland speed-racing crash, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — A two-car crash on North Marine Drive in Portland Saturday night sent three people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and police announced Monday that one of them had died. Police also confirmed that both drivers were speed racing.

Portland police officers responded at approximately 11:52 p.m. to the 5900 block of North Marine Drive on the report of a two-vehicle crash. Officers found two vehicles, both burning.

Three people from the crash were transported to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries. In a news release Monday, police said both drivers and a passenger had been injured, and one of the two drivers later died at the hospital.

The deceased driver’s identity will be released after family members have been notified, police said.

A PPB Traffic Division tweet said speed appeared to have played a role in the crash, and police confirmed in the Monday news release that they had determined the crash to be a result of speed racing, which had been taking place in the area that night, according to the tweet.

Police said both vehicles were traveling at a very high rate of speed when they lost control and crashed.