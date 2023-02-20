One dead, two hospitalized after Portland speed-racing crash, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — A two-car crash on North Marine Drive in Portland Saturday night sent three people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and police announced Monday that one of them had died. Police also confirmed that both drivers were speed racing.
Portland police officers responded at approximately 11:52 p.m. to the 5900 block of North Marine Drive on the report of a two-vehicle crash. Officers found two vehicles, both burning.
Three people from the crash were transported to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries. In a news release Monday, police said both drivers and a passenger had been injured, and one of the two drivers later died at the hospital.
The deceased driver’s identity will be released after family members have been notified, police said.
A PPB Traffic Division tweet said speed appeared to have played a role in the crash, and police confirmed in the Monday news release that they had determined the crash to be a result of speed racing, which had been taking place in the area that night, according to the tweet.
Police said both vehicles were traveling at a very high rate of speed when they lost control and crashed.
The Major Crash Team was activated to investigate the crash. North Marine Drive was closed for several hours a quarter-mile in each direction from the 5900 block as investigators from the Major Crash Team and criminalists from the Forensic Evidence Division collected evidence.
Police ask anyone with information about this incident to e-mail [email protected], attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 23-45892.