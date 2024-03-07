One person dead after plane crash near Illinois Valley airport Thursday

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – One person is dead after a plane crashed near the Illinois Valley airport late Thursday morning.

According to Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel, a 77-year-old male resident of the Illinois Valley took off from the airport around 11:30 a.m.

The plane reached about 1,000 feet altitude when the pilot turned around, lost altitude, and crashed.

The pilot died as a result of the crash.

Sheriff Daniel says the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have been notified and will investigate the crash.

