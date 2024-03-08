Klamath Falls resident dies after crashing into semi truck on Highway 140

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A Klamath Falls resident died in a two vehicle crash on Highway 140 in Jackson County Wednesday evening.

According to Oregon State Police, Trinity Sanchez, 24, was driving eastbound on Highway 140 around 5:15 p.m. Sanchez crossed over a double yellow line into a no-passing zone to try and get around a semi truck and trailer attempting to turn left onto Brownsboro Road.

OSP says Sanchez struck the back of the semi while trying to pass.

Sanchez was declared dead at the scene. The other driver was not injured.

The highway was impacted for around five hours during the on-scene investigation.

