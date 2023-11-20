One person dead after two-vehicle crash on Highway 238

Posted by Taylar Ansures November 20, 2023

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. –  One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 238 Friday afternoon.

According to Oregon State Police, Steven James Wyatt, 79 of Jacksonville, was driving westbound when he made a left turn onto Upper Applegate Road.

OSP says Wyatt crossed into the path of an oncoming truck, causing a side-impact collision.

Wyatt was pronounced dead shortly after.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

OSP says the highway was impacted for around 2 and a half hours during the on-scene investigation.

