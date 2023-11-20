Weekend shootings in Cave Junction leave 2 dead, another injured

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – Two people are dead and another injured after two shooting incidents in Cave Junction over the weekend.

According to Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, reports came in on November 18 of a shooting incident on White Schoolhouse Road. JCSO says deputies and troopers from Oregon State Police found two dead men inside the home with what seemed to be gunshot wounds.

JCSO says due to the nature of the incident and the lack of resources, Oregon state Police will investigate this incident.

The following day, JCSO deputies and OSP troopers responded to another shots fired call on S Kirby Road in Cave Junction. Deputies say they found a man with gunshot wounds to the upper body at the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

JCSO says this case is still under investigation.

If anyone has information about this incident, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 541-474-5123.

JCSO says at this time, there is nothing connecting the November 19 incident to the shooting on White Schoolhouse Road.

