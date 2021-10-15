One person killed in Josephine County crash

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – One person died in a crash outside of Grants Pass Thursday.
Oregon State Police said at about 1:00 a.m. on October 14, a Toyota Tundra pickup truck was traveling on Highway 199/Redwood Highway when it left the roadway at a high rate of speed near milepost 15 between Wilderville and Selma.
The Toyota reportedly caught fire and completely burned. The driver, who was apparently the sole occupant, did not survive. They have not been identified.
No further information about the incident was released by OSP.