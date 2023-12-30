ASHLAND, Ore.- This week marks fifty years since the Endangered Species Act was passed.

It’s a federal law that was passed in December of 1973. It obligates federal and state governments to protect all species threatened with extinction. KS Wild is one local organization working hard to protect these animals. George Sexton, the Conservation Director for KS Wild, says the act is the most effective wildlife conservation law in the world.

“Over 97% of the species that have been listed under the ESA have not gone extinct,” Sexton said, “It’s got an amazing track record of protecting life on Earth”.

Sexton says one of the best success stories of the act is the American Bald Eagle. The species went from the verge of extinction to no longer being on the ESA list due to healthy population growth. KS Wild is actively working to help other species such as the Coho Salmon, Northern Spotted Owl, and the Pacific Fisher. Sexton says the act remains as an American mission statement saying we won’t stand idly by and watch species go extinct, instead, we’ll do something about it.

