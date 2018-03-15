OnTrack hosts open forum with concerned residents

The addictions recovery organization recently purchased a home nearby and neighbors aren’t happy.
Dozens of parents, kids, and concerned residents attended Thursday’s open discussion with OnTrack’s board members.
“There are always concerns when you have addicts living in your backyard,” Sarah Neff, concerned business owner said.
Ontrack is hoping to turn the home into the organization’s newest dad’s program. The program allows father’s recovering from addiction stay involved with their kids while going through treatment.
“I’m not judging them at all, I just don’t necessarily feel happy about it being in my backyard,” Neff said.
Residents say they’re worried for their safety and about visitors coming to the area.
“I’m not so much concerned about the facility and the residence as I am about the acquaintances they made when they were living their questionable lifestyle that they did,” said Neff.
OnTrack executive director, Alan Ledford assured them every visitor is screened and says the goal is to be transparent throughout the process.
“I think it’s important because if you’re not then people will see you as dishonest and lying and that’s not how we want to be portrayed in the community,” Ledford said.
The organization also says it’s open to ideas that will help put residents minds at ease.
“Well one is to put up a fence so that neighbors can feel like they have some space and privacy,” Ledford said.
While a majority of neighbors say they still aren’t sold on the idea, they say they appreciate having a conversation and hope they can all be good neighbors.
“I feel better leaving that do care, it does seem like they want to be good neighbors,” Neff said.
OnTrack applied for its license Thursday, they should hear back within 60 days. If approved, OnTrack’s dad’s program could be moved in by summer.