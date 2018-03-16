Body found in Rogue River identified

Gold Hill, Ore.- Investigators with the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office have identified the body found floating Thursday in the Rogue River as Gary Richard Schultz, 64.
Schultz had recently been reported missing out of Marysville, Washington. At the time of the report, it was believed he may have been suicidal.
A vehicle belonging to Schultz was found in the parking lot at Valley of the Rogue State Park. Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies believe he had only been in the water a short time before his body was discovered.
Schultz’s family has been notified of his death and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
If you, or someone you know, is experiencing a mental health crisis, call the Jackson County Mental Health Crisis Line at (541) 774-8201.
Help is also available from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/.