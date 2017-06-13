Home
OnTrack loses state grant as county looks to supervise drug court programs

OnTrack loses state grant as county looks to supervise drug court programs

Local News Top Stories Video , , , , ,

Medford, Ore. — A state grant that OnTrack was once the recipient of will likely be awarded to and dispersed by the county instead. It’s the latest snag for southern Oregon’s largest addiction recovery provider.

“Our drug courts are invaluable,” Presiding Judge Tim Gerking says.

Judge Gerking says having the county supervise the region’s drug courts was the best move to secure nearly 2-million dollars in grant funding.

“We thought that our position would be stronger if it was, if the money was being administered by the county,” the judge says.

The change comes as OnTrack deals with lawsuits from former employees and clients, as well as scathing reviews from state agencies threatening to shutter some of it’s programs.

“OnTrack is going through some transitions, and there’s been some turmoil associated with that,” Gerking continues, “and we just felt that from the standpoint of stabilizing our drug court program we wanted to use the county in this instance.”

That’s not the only change. While OnTrack may continue to serve clients from adult drug court and the recovery opportunity court, Addictions Recovery Center will act as the primary treatment provider for community family court come July 1st.

In a statement to NBC5 News, ARC CEO Christine Mason, says in part, “We have been working closely with the family court team for several months, and anticipate a smooth transition for those needing care.”

If or when the county will receive the grant funding, is still up in the air as lawmakers grapple with a $1.4 billion dollar budget shortfall. But one thing is certain, any funding awarded by the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission won’t be going directly to OnTrack.

If the grant funding is approved, the county will disperse the money between the three drug and family courts in the county and the agencies serving the clients. OnTrack could not be immediately reached for comment.

Kristin Hosfelt

Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News at 6 with NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin. Kristin is originally from the Bay Area. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University.

She comes to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine.

When Kristin is not sharing the news she’s hunting down the best burrito, hiking a local trail or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She’s also a Green Bay Packers shareholder! If you see her out and about she’d be happy to tell you how a California girl became a Cheesehead.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics