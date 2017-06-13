Pro-President Trump yearbook photos altered

Wall Township, N.J. – A New Jersey high school teacher has been suspended for allegedly altering two students’ yearbook photos to remove President Trump’s name from their clothing.
News 12 New Jersey reports one student wore a vest with Pres. Trump’s name. Another wore a t-shirt with “TRUMP MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” printed on it.
The text never made it to the yearbook photos.
“If the attire was altered in some way in order to silence that viewpoint, that is very problematic,” Wall Township School Superintendent Chery Dyer told News 12. “It’s certainly not something that we would condone.”
The district is also investigating why a President Trump quote submitted by a student wasn’t included while a quote from President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was under another student’s photo.
Yearbook advisor and technology teacher Susan Parsons was suspended due to the issue. More disciplinary action may be taken as the investigation continues, Superintendent Dyer said.