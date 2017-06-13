Allegiant Air flight cancelled two days in a row

Grants Pass, Ore.– A quick trip to Las Vegas took a little longer Monday after an Allegiant Air flight was rescheduled from Sunday until Monday when it was eventually cancelled.
Dozens of passengers were stuck in Medford wondering what was going on. Grants Pass resident, Frank Arturi was one of those passengers. He said they were not given alternatives or full compensation.
“They gave us the $150 voucher per person and then today [Monday] they say they are just giving us back partial the money when I look online because we paid $325 plus a bag and they are only giving me back $290, ” said Arturi.
Arturi was trying to get to Las Vegas for two family birthdays, but now he is trying to find alternatives and make it there eventually.
Krysta Levy, public relations specialist for Allegiant, said the flight on Sunday was rescheduled until Monday. On Monday the flight was cancelled because of maintenance issues. Passengers who don’t live in the Medford area were provided hotel accommodation for the night.