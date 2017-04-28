OnTrack Mom’s Program hoping to take in clients again

Medford, Ore. — OnTrack is facing new struggles.
The drug rehabilitation program is limited in how many people it can treat after failing to meet certain state standards.
Now part of the program is fighting to stay open.
The manager of the OnTrack Mom’s Program says she gets two to three calls a day from mothers asking to enter the program.
Now there are 48 women on the wait list and many empty rooms.
“I just said ‘take me… let’s go… I’m done,” Mom’s Program client Adaya Lynn Pollard said.
Adaya Lynn Pollard first heard about OnTrack’s Mom’s Program after relapsing.
She had a healthy two-month-old daughter, but she was addicted to drugs and wanted a better life for the two of them.
“I was welcomed with open arms and they said welcome home… you don’t have to suffer anymore. And the terror was over… and a huge relief was taken off my shoulders,” Pollard said.
Pollard is now 54 days clean.
But she soon discovered she was the last client allowed to enter the Mom’s Program.
“Everyday I have to tell them ‘no, I’m sorry… you can’t come in,” Program Manager Amanda Krug said.
Earlier this year, the state restricted the Mom’s Program license barring it from taking in new clients.
This after state inspectors found several areas of non-compliance – many of which focused on safety.
But Program Manager Amanda Krug says they’ve made a lot of improvements.
“We completely repainted, we are getting new windows put in, we have completely refurbished as far as new furniture, new beds, new mattresses… we’ve put safeguards into place to prevent possible safety risks in the future,” Krug said.
Now there’s also more over site from a registered nurse.
Pollard says she’s noticed the improvements and wants others to be able to take advantage of them.
“This place is a hundred times better than a heroine house, so I don’t understand why women aren’t allowed to come here with their children,” Pollard said.
With only eight clients left, Pollard is hoping the program – which can hold up to 29 women and 58 children – will soon be allowed to bring in more mothers that need help.
“I just think everybody’s dream would come true, ya know. We’re all saying prayers right now for this place for a miracle,” Pollard said.
As of right now, the last clients left in the Mom’s Program are set to graduate by the end of May.
OnTrack has requested a hearing asking the state to reevaluate the situation.