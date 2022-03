ASHLAND, Ore. – The 18th Annual Oregon Chocolate Festival is happening this weekend.

A whole weekend of indulgence will take place this Friday through Sunday at the Ashland Hills Hotel and Suites.

This year’s events will be in person and will include a chocolate makers’ wine dinner panel discussion and a chocolate product competition.

There are also tons of events around town as local businesses join in the “cocoa flavored fun.”

Organizers said they’re happy to be back in person this year.