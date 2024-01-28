Oregon Chocolate Festival presenting Charlie’s Chocolate Run

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Chocolate Festival has another way to party this year.

In true “Wonka” fashion, organizers are putting on a Charlie’s Chocolate Run. Their run is for all ages, with one mile, 5k, and 10k options. It’ll start at Emigrant Lake.

Every participant will get a chocolate bar once they’ve finished the race, with their chance to win a golden ticket, of course. Costumes are encouraged.

The festival runs March 1st through 3rd with the run taking place on March 3. You can head to OregonChocolateFestival.com to register.

